Briefs: Shrimp suffer walk-off loss, La Salle Junior League moves to 2-0 at state

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp surrendered three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday to suffer an 8-7 walk-off loss against Rex Baseball in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The Shrimp led, 7-5, heading to the bottom of the ninth.

Jordan Schaffer was hit by a pitch and Alec Brunson walked to get the rally started for Red Baseball.

After a strikeout, Aaron Beck hit an RBI single, Mason White brought in a run with a groundout, and Brandon Boxer singled home the winning run.

Harrison Bodendorf took the loss for the Shrimp.

Ottawa graduate Jared Herzog got a no decision. He allowed four runs (all earned) on six hits while striking out five batters and walking two in five innings.

Kevin Davis pitched three innings in relief, giving up one earned run on three hits with two strikeouts and three walks.

The top three hitters in the Shrimp lineup – Zach Lane, Tucker Bougie and Jared Quandt – each homered and combined to drive in six of the team’s seven runs.

Lane was 3 for 5 with two RBIs and two runs, hitting a solo home run in the first and an RBI doublein the sixth.

Bougie and Quandt each launched two-run homers.

The Shrimp (24-13) play the Clinton LumberKings (17-19) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in Peru.

La Salle moves to 2-0 at state

The La Salle Junior League softball team beat Huntley, 16-0, in the state tournament Sunday in Melrose Park.

La Salle, which is 2-0 at state, plays in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Triton College.