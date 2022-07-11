Illinois Valley Area Chamber launches community leadership academy

Applications are open for the inaugural Illinois Valley Community Leadership Academy.

Through IVCLA, participants can expect, among other things, introductions to community leaders, behind-the-scenes tours and interactions with successful area businesses, a better understanding and development of their personal leadership strengths, and a strong network of individuals from their cohort they will have as peer mentors for years to come.

The Illinois Valley Community Leadership Academy was developed to provide opportunity for personal development, community connections, critical thinking, and to enhance the overall awareness of what our communities have to offer.

This is an eight-month course available to up-and-coming leaders, leaders new to the area, and leaders who want to be more involved in the Illinois Valley. Each year’s cohort will include individuals from a variety of industries with different backgrounds and areas of expertise. This diversity will allow for all involved to get a better understanding of the people and businesses that make up our communities.

“The goal of this program is to get a group of people who care about the Illinois Valley, and want to make an impact on the area now and into the future, together and allow them to network and grow as leaders,” said Bill Zens, Illinois Valley Area Chamber of Commerce executive director. “We then allow them an immersive experience in topics like community history, civil leadership, healthcare, education, manufacturing, agriculture, and more and it opens up conversations and ideas for development both personally and professionally.”

The cohort will be limited to 20 individuals. An application must be submitted to be considered, and the cost of the program is $1,500 for current chamber members and $2,000 for non-members. This covers the cost of materials, professional headshots, a DISC assessment, food during the sessions, and transportation on certain days among other items. All applications are due prior to Friday, Aug. 12. For more information or to apply visit go to http://www.ivaced.org/IVCLA, email billzens@ivaced.org, or call the chamber at 815-223-0227.

“Years ago I attended a program offered by IVCC called IV Lead, which had the same purpose,” said Jeff Borelli, IVAC president. “Expand my knowledge of the area, meet other business professionals and to hone my networking skills. The business contacts and friendships I made over the course of the program were invaluable to me and for my business. By far the best leadership program I ever had the opportunity to attend. I am very excited that IVAC will be bringing this significant leadership building program to our area.”