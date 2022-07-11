Elderly pedestrian killed Saturday in Mendota

A 76-year-old Mendota woman died Saturday after a vehicle struck her while she was a pedestrian, Mendota police said in a Monday press release.

Mendota police and fire/EMS were dispatched to the intersection of Route 251 and U.S. 34, where Victorina Nunez of died from injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Alexander Verbera, 23, of Mendota, who was cited on a complaint of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, given a La Salle County Court date and later released.

An Illinois State Police traffic crash reconstructionist was summoned to the scene to conduct a thorough investigation of all facts leading up to and including the crash-related death.