The Freedom Drivers Project will present the Truckers Against Trafficking exhibit 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Walmart Distribution Center, 3100 U.S. 6, Spring Valley.

The Freedom Drivers Project provides a glimpse into the realities of human trafficking, how trucking is changing the area and simple actions to fight it. Walk through the exhibit and experience the multimedia presentation.

Go to https://truckersagainsttrafficking.org for more information.