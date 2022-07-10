Bensonville man injured after Starved Rock fall

A 22-year-old Bensonville man was injured Saturday after authorities said he fell about 20 feet after going off the trail at Wildcat Canyon in Starved Rock State Park.

According to Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police Sgt. Phil Wire, the man tried to climb up a ledge and fell, injuring his arm.

The man was taken to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria and cited on a complaint of going off trail. The Utica Fire Department and Ottawa River Rescue responded to the emergency.