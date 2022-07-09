Summer Explore IVCC set July 13

“Summer Explore IVCC” is 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, at Illinois Valley Community College. Students considering enrolling this fall are strongly encouraged to attend.

The free event for students and parents begins with a student panel and welcome in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre.

At 1:30, faculty and deans representing transfer and career programs will discuss majors, counselors will be available and students, faculty and deans will provide tours of labs and classrooms. Free, limited-edition T-shirts will be distributed and Didoughs Twisted Pretzels can be purchased.

Among programs and departments expected to participate are Accounting, Anatomy and Physiology, Biology, Business Technology, Career Services, Chemistry, Criminal Justice, Computer Aided Design (CAD), Electricity, Electronics, Financial Aid, Learning Resources, Microsoft Office Professional, Nursing, Ottawa Center, “One Book, One College,” Special Populations, Student Government Association, Welding, Women in Technology and Workforce Development.

Register at www.ivcc.edu/explore or call 815-224-0439 for information. Fall semester begins Monday, Aug. 15.