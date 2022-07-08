Never forgotten: Vietnam veterans honored Friday in Peru

More than 50 veterans of the Vietnam War lined up outdoors Friday in Peru to receive a commemorative pin honoring their service when, on cue, it started raining. Of course.

But Donna Allen-Rielage, founder and CEO of AllenForce, called the raindrops “tears of joy” and a welcome-home signal for those who were not always greeted warmly after returning from their tours of duty.

“I was not quite around yet to witness the unfortunate mindset of society during that time, but my heart goes out,” Allen-Rielage said outside the Veterans Assistance Commission in Peru. “And (Friday), it is overjoyed for the gratitude we now have in our nation for the veterans who have served both overseas and stateside.”

First in line to receive his pin was Dennis Farley, of Mendota, an Army veteran of who gratefully accepted his pin — “It feels good — real good” — right on the heels of having taken an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

AllenForce is a not-for-profit group established to assist veterans with various physical, mental and social ailments. The organization was named in honor of Allen-Rielage’s father, Don Allen, an Army veteran who died during her infancy.

AllenForce also is participating in the Vietnam 50th anniversary movement. From 2012 through 2025, the United States is commemorating those who served in Vietnam from 1955 (following the fall of French Indochina) through the fall of Saigon in 1975.

U.S. involvement in the prolonged conflict was hotly disputed and veterans often returned home to jeers and insults. Public sentiment has shifted, however, and Ken Troyan, an Army veteran and McNabb resident, is among those who’ve enjoyed the respect and honor given him and his comrades.

“It was great,” Troyan said of Friday’s pinning ceremony. “It was very, very impressive.

“After all these years, this is the third commemoration program I’ve gone to.”