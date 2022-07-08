La Salle, Peru mayors discuss gun violence prevention

“That’s the scary part about [gun violence]. It can happen anywhere at any time. You’ve got to do your best to prevent it and be prepared for it.” — Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski

Recent mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and another in nearby Chicago suburb Highland Park, raised questions about what action can be taken to prevent an incident of gun violence from happening in the Illinois Valley.

While action is being taken at the national level with a bipartisan gun violence bill, local government is more limited in what it can do. For example, city councils cannot change laws that goes against national or state laws. But there are smaller ways a council can take action to prevent a mass shooting from happening in its city.

For example, in Illinois — Moline, Naperville and Evanston have gun buyback programs. Bloomington City Council considered creating a gun violence commission, and the Peoria council is considering passing a gun violence initiative using a public health model from nonprofit Cure Violence Global to combat violence.

Champaign City Council approved a plan called the Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint to address root causes of gun violence. The Council also created anti-gun violence campaigns and is leading a community violence response team to support and provide resources for residents affected by gun violence.

Many of the city councils that have taken action to prevent gun violence are in cities more populated than La Salle-Peru and have recurring instances of gun violence in their community. Despite this difference, many of these actions can be potentially replicated by La Salle and Peru city councils.

La Salle Mayor Jeff Grove said he is interested in hearing what other local governments in Illinois are doing to combat gun violence and is open to any ideas about action the council can take.

Both Grove and Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski said their city councils do not have any plans currently to address gun violence in their respective cities. Because crime rates and incidents of gun violence are relatively low, the councils have not taken any such steps.

Even so, Kolowski said there is a level of concern an incident of gun violence seen at the national level could occur in the Illinois Valley.

“That’s the scary part about [gun violence]. It can happen anywhere at any time,” Kolowski said. “You’ve got to do your best to prevent it and be prepared for it.”

Although the La Salle and Peru councils are not collectively acting to prevent gun violence, the Peru and La Salle police are. Grove said the police from both cities coordinate with La Salle-Peru High School and practice safety exercises and active shooter drills every year.

“It’s kind of like insurance, you hope you never have to use it, but you want to be prepared in case something does happen because you never know anymore,” Grove said.

Peru Police Department (Scott Anderson)

At the high school, police work with teachers in active shooter drills where they simulate gunfire with a starter gun and bang on doors to classrooms. Peru Police Chief Bob Pyszka said students are not present during these drills to prevent them from being traumatized and to prevent a student that presents a threat from knowing how the police would respond to a situation.

“[A shooting] could potentially happen here, it could potentially happen anywhere in the United States,” Pyszka said. “We are hopeful it will not happen here.”

In Peru, police do a walk through multiple times a day at all schools at varying times. The police also have a patrol car at La Salle-Peru High School while students come and leave school. A new strategy to prevent a school shooting will be implemented at the high school this fall, and Pyszka said the details of that strategy will remain confidential. ALICE, active shooter training, also is available to local businesses through the police department.

“The city of Peru is doing everything in their power to prevent anything of that nature from happening,” Pyszka said.