Spring Valley will tackle 2 years worth of street projects this fall

The Spring Valley City Council wants to waste no time in repairing some of the city’s worst streets.
The council agreed Tuesday to fix $774,242 worth of roadways, by combining two years of projects into one. The city will be able to borrow money this fall in anticipation of next year’s motor fuel tax revenue and begin work on streets as soon as mid- to late September. Motor fuel tax revenue is utilized statewide to repair streets.
Alderman Ken Bogacz said in the past council members have made their own lists for streets in need of repair. This time around, the council utilized an engineering group to analyze every single street and grade it based on the Pavement Surface Evaluation and Rating Study. The city was able to determine the worst rated streets through the study.
There were enough streets with low ratings for the council to seek to repair them all at once. The city believes it will save money in the contractor’s bid by having more quantity, and possibly save in oil costs for asphalt with anticipated inflation.
The following 23 streets were slated for repair this fall:
Greenwood Street from St. Paul to U.S. 6
St. Paul Street from Terry to Hennessey
Caroline Street from Hennessey to Route 89
Barton Street from Erie to Cleveland
Devlin Street from Cornelia to dead end
Oak Street from dead end to Lance
Dakota Street from Mary to Barton
Marquette Lane from dead end to Marquette Road
Thorne Street from Pulaski to dead end
Iowa Street from Strong to Richards
Iowa Street from Richards to Taylor
Devlin from John Mitchell to Lawrence
St. Paul from John Mitchell to Lawrence
St. Paul from Lawrence to Strong
Bernal Court from Oak Dale to cul-de-sac
Terry Street from First to Second
Taylor Street from U.S. 6 to First
Taylor Street from First to Second
Taylor Street from Second to Third
Pulaski Street from Thorn to Northwestern
North Road from Cemetery to Sunset (W)
North Road from Sunset (W) to Sunset
Westminster from Trinity to Cambridge