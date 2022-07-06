Oglesby Library retains director despite 1998 felony guilty plea

The Oglesby Public Library board has decided to retain Library Director Jeanne Struna despite her pleading guilty to official misconduct, a felony, in 1998.
Monday, the board emerged from closed session and issued a statement reaffirming its hiring of Struna.
The trustees said in a press release they “have examined the facts and circumstances surrounding matters raised with regard to its director. It has examined such matters in a manner consistent with the robust new statutory limitations enacted last year regarding employee background investigations.
“Based on this review, and in consideration of all applicable facts and circumstances, the trustees reaffirm their support for the current director.”
When approached after adjournment of Tuesday’s meeting, Struna declined to answer questions about her criminal case and declined comment.
Court records show she misappropriated nearly $3,600 over a three-month span in late 1997 and early 1998 while working at the La Salle Public Library from which she was fired in early 1998, according to news archives. She entered a guilty plea Aug. 4, 1998, and successfully completed probation.
Court records in the case remain open for inspection at La Salle County Circuit Court. Additionally, so-called “second chance probation,” which effectively purges a criminal conviction after probation is completed, was enacted in 2015, seven years after Struna’s guilty plea.