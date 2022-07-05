July 05, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Peru police: One charged (so far) in Friday police chase ending in crash

Additional charges under review

By Tom Collins
Peru police and first responders were dispatched about 5:45 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, to the parking area between La Quinta and Fairfield Inn hotels, where a black SUV struck a tree following a police pursuit. Details are emerging, but witness reports suggested a chase in the area of Route 251 and Interstate 80. Several occupants emerged from the crashed SUV and fled on foot. Shaw Media is seeking more information on possible apprehensions and charges.

A Chicago man was charged with aggravated fleeing plus multiple traffic charges after crashing his black SUV into a tree near Peru’s north-end hotels Friday — and more charges may be on the way. (Tom Collins - tcollins@shawmedia.com)

A Chicago man was charged with aggravated fleeing plus multiple traffic charges after crashing his black SUV into a tree near Peru’s north-end hotels Friday — and more charges may be on the way.

Claude Snulligan, 25, was charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding plus eight traffic charges following the crash near the La Quinta Inn and Fairfield Inn and Suites on Venture Drive in Peru. Formal charges were not on file Tuesday with the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office; but aggravated fleeing typically is a Class 4 felony carrying 1-3 years in prison

In a Tuesday press release, Peru Police Chief Bob Pyszka said police were alerted to “several subjects” trying to pass counterfeit $100 notes at 5:38 p.m. Friday at CVS.

“Officer converged to that area and prior to the officers’ arrival four subjects left in a dark-colored SUV traveling northbound on Marquette Road at a high rate of speed,” Pyszka said.

Officers from the La Salle and Peru police departments joined in the ensuing pursuit. After crashing the vehicle, three men and a woman emerged and fled on foot. All four were located and taken in for questioning.

For now, Snulligan is the only one charged; but the case has been referred to the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office and additional charges are expected, Pyszka said.

Pyszka commended all officers involved for the “quick and safe outcome on this case.”