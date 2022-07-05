Fourth, Bucklin intersection in La Salle to open Wednesday morning after sinkhole repair

The road closure at Fourth and Bucklin streets in La Salle because of a sinkhole will reopen Wednesday morning.

The sinkhole was reported to the city Monday and caused by heavy rains. The metal storm drain in that spot collapsed under heavy rainfall causing a hole in the ground and damage to the nearby median and road.

The fire department, Ameren Illinois and the city’s public works department reported to the site to evaluate the situation. The road was closed Monday and crews worked on repairing the area Tuesday.

The area where the collapse happened is set to have the sewers replaced this fall. The city said the area presents no immediate danger to the public. There were also no instances of cars crashing into it or anyone getting injured.