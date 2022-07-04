Police issue citation for DUI following U.S. 52 crash near Triumph

A La Salle man and a Chicago man were taken to local hospitals Friday following a crash at the intersection of U.S. 52 and East Eighth Road, just south of Triumph.

According to La Salle County Sheriff’s Office, Adam H. Ruiz, 25, of Chicago, was traveling northbound on East Eighth Road at 5:46 a.m. Friday when he disobeyed a stop sign striking an eastbound vehicle driven by Juan C. Medellin, 55, of La Salle.

Ruiz was taken by Mendota Ambulance to OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota with non-life threatening injuries. Medellin was taken by Utica Ambulance to St. Margret’s in Peru with non-life threatening injuries.

Ruiz was cited on complaints of DUI, failure to yield intersection, disobeying a stop sign, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Ruiz was given a court date.