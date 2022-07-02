Pistol Shrimp complete three-game sweep of Bees

Logan Delgado and Harry Mauterer drove in two runs each Friday as the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp beat the Burlington Bees 8-2 at Schweickert Stadium in Peru to complete a three-game series sweep.

The Shrimp took a 1-0 lead when Tucker Bougie hit a sacrifice fly in the third and scored three runs in the fourth when Mauterer hit a two-run double and later scored on a wild pitch.

In the sixth, the Shrimp scored three more runs to go ahead 7-2 when Delgado hit a two-run single and Dio Cornet added an RBI single.

The Shrimp capped the scoring in the eighth when Kevin Parker drew a bases-loaded walk.

Jason Shanner earned threw in as he threw five scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out six batters and walking one.

Ottawa graduate Jared Herzog pitched an inning in relief, allowing one earned run on two hits with two strikeouts and no walks.

The Shrimp (18-11) play the Normal CornBelters (14-14) at 7:05 p.m. Saturday in Peru.

THURSDAY

Shrimp 11, Bees 1

Bougie went 3 for 4 with a double, four RBIs and two runs to help the Shrimp win the second game of the series in Burlington, Iowa.

Jack Johnston was 5 for 6 and scored three runs, Ivan Witt went 3 for 6 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs and Ottawa graduate Evan Evola doubled and drove in two runs.

the Shrimp scored three runs in the third to go up 4-1 and broke the game open with a five-run fifth.

Zach Losey was the winning pitcher as he gave up one earned run on four hits while striking out 10 and walking three in 5 2/3 innings.

Harrison Bodendorf pitched 3 1/3 perfect innings while striking out eight batters.