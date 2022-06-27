Peru police: zero tolerance for fireworks

Peru police officers will take a zero tolerance and strict enforcement approach to illegal fireworks within the city, as has been the case in years past.

“We are all aware that this time of year will create an increase in the use of illegal fireworks which has potential to cause serious quality of life issues for our citizens and their pets,” said Chief Robert Pyszka. “A zero tolerance approach will be taken when it comes to illegal fireworks in the city of Peru.”

Violations can be charged under Peru City Ordinance for disorderly conduct: Any person violating any provision of this division 2 shall be fined not less than $75 and not more than $500 for each offense, in addition to said fine, may be ordered by the court to pay restitution to any property owner for damages or the costs of restoring said property to its condition prior to its defacement, damage or destruction. Each day a violation occurs or continues shall be considered a separate offense.