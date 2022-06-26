June 26, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

Pistol Shrimp bounce back with win over O’Fallon Hoots

By Kevin Chlum

(Courtesy)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored five runs in the fifth inning to break open the game Saturday en route to an 11-4 rain-shortened victory over the O’Fallon Hoots in O’Fallon, Mo.

In the fifth, Jack Johnson hit an RBI double and later scored on a wild pitch and Isaiah Hart hit a two-run single.

The Shrimp (15-8) added three more in the sixth as Hall graduate Chance Resetich scored on a wild pitch, Tucker Bougie hit an RBI single and Ivan Witt had an RBI fielder’s choice.

The Shrimp took a 2-1 lead in the second as Resetich hit an RBI single and Dio Cornet launched a solo home run.

Johnston finished 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs, while Zach Lane also had three hits, including two doubles, and scored a run.

Bougie was the winning pitcher as he allowed three runs (all earned) on six hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in 4 1/3 innings.

FRIDAY

Catfish 6, Pistol Shrimp 5

The Shrimp allowed three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to suffer a walkoff loss Friday in Cape Girardeau, Mo., snapping their six-game winning streak.

The Shrimp led 5-3 entering the bottom of the ninth before a single, a double and a walk loaded the bases for the Catfish with one out.

Cam Careswell walked to bring in a run, and after a strikeout, Christopher Hall and Lane Crowden drew back-to-back walks to lift the Catfish to victory.

The Shrimp led 5-1 after five innings.

Resetich launched a solo home run in the first, Jared Quandt delivered a bases clearing three-run triple in the fourth and Cole Luckey added an RBI single in the fifth.

Crowden helped the Catfish get back in the game with a two-run single in the seventh to make it 5-3.

Kevin Davis took the loss for the Shrimp, allowing one earned run on no hits with one strikeout and four walks in a third an inning.

Ty Weatherly was the starting pitcher and got a no-decision. He gave up one earned run on seven hits with nine strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

THURSDAY

Pistol Shrimp 8, Cape Catfish 5

The Shrimp scored four runs in the fifth inning to take the lead en route to a victory in Cape Girardeau, Mo. to extend their

In the fifth, Resetich hit an RBI double, Johnston hit an RBI single and a second run scored on an error on the play and Tucker Bougie drove in a run with a single to center field.

Resetich finished 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI, while Bougie was 3 for 4 with three RBIs.

Jason Shanner earned the win for the Shrimp, allowing five runs (four earned) on eight hits while striking out six batters and walking one in 7 1/3 innings.

Daniel Vogt pitched a scoreless final 1 2/3 innings, giving up one hit with two strikeouts and no walks.