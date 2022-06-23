St. Bede’s Ryann Stoudt to play softball at Division II Quincy

Ryann Stoudt was a big offensive force for the St. Bede softball team throughout her high school career.
As a freshman, she helped the Bruins to a third-place finish in Class 1A, and as a senior she led St. Bede to a 20-4 record, a regional championship and a sectional final appearance.
This spring, Stoudt led the area in batting average at .571 while contributing two home runs, six doubles, 28 runs and 14 RBIs.
Now, Stoudt will bring her offensive prowess to Quincy University as she recently signed a national letter of intent to play for the NCAA Division II school.
“She hits the ball hard every time she hits the ball,” St. Bede coach Shawn Sons said. “She brings that home run power. I think she’ll be a real asset for them.
“I wish her the best of luck in all of her endeavors.”
Stoudt, who was a unanimous All-Three Rivers Conference East Division selection as a senior, chose Quincy over Lindenwood University.
“I really like the program [at Quincy],” Stoudt said. “I’ve been down to a couple games to see how they play. They’re really just like a family.
“I liked Quincy because it’s closer. The previous coach [Putnam County graduate Carla Passini] is from around here, so she really connected with me.”
Stoudt joins a Hawks program that went 18-27 overall and 12-16 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference this spring in Passini’s final season.
Stoudt plans to study business.