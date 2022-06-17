Pistol Shrimp’s winning streak ends with one-run loss to CornBelters

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shirmp’s winning streak was snapped with a 6-5 loss to the Normal CornBelters on Thursday at Schweickert Stadium in Peru.

The Shrimp, who had won five games in a row, took a 2-0 lead after two innings as Kevin Parker had an RBI groundout and Zach Lane hit an RBI single in the second, but the CornBelters scored five runs in the third to take a lead they never relinquished.

Normal had seven hits in the third, including four consecutive doubles — three of which drove in a run — followed by back-to-back RBI singles.

The Shrimp closed the gap to 5-3 with an RBI single by Logan Delgado in the third and pulled within 5-4 on an RBI double from Luke Adams in the fifth.

The CornBelters added an insurance run in the sixth to go up 6-4.

In the eighth, the Shrimp once again pulled within a run as Isaiah Hart singled, Jack Johnston walked and Ivan Witt walked to load the bases before Hart scored on a wild pitch.

The Shrimp put two runners on in the bottom of the ninth, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the game.

Adams was 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Shrimp, while Lane, Delgado and Tucker Bougie each had a pair of hits.

Jason Shanner took the loss as he allowed five runs (all earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts and a walk in 3 1/3 innings.

Ottawa graduate Jared Herzog remained unscored upon this season as he struck out all three batters he faced in a perfect seventh inning.

The Shrimp (8-6) play Rex Baseball (7-7) at 7:05 p.m. Friday in Peru.