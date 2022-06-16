Waltham North demolition may be complete by Friday

It looks as if the Waltham North demolition project will be finished by the end of the week.

Wednesday, Waltham Superintendent Kristi Eager told the school board the punch list might be completed Friday. The building was razed and the project had progressed well until a worker was injured, badly damaging both knees in a fall. The injuries were not life-threatening and, “He’s going to be OK.”

The razing of the Utica-area school building ends a key chapter in Waltham’s history. The district built a centralized school and closed both Waltham North and South schools. The former was razed and the latter was sold to the Village of North Utica, which is using the building as a municipal complex.

“It’s a mixed bag,” Eager said. “I’m excited, but every time I drive by it’s sad to see it vacant.”

Finally, the board approved its meeting schedule for the 2022-23 school year. The board will continue meeting the third Wednesday of the month with a few exceptions. The December meeting will be Monday, Dec. 19 (moved for Christmas vacation) and the March and April meetings were pushed back one week.

The board will not meet in July. The next meeting is Aug. 17.