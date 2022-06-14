La Salle makes June 28 annual Lily Rosploch Day

La Salle City Council made June 28 annual Lily Rosploch Day to remember and honor her legacy.

Lily Rosploch is the daughter of Maria and Mike Rosploch, of La Salle. Lily was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer at the age of 3. Her treatment plan lasted until she died Jan. 31, 2015, at just 6 years old.

Honoring Lily Rosploch on June 28, her birthday, ensures she will not be forgotten by the community. Grove said Lily’s hope and personality is something he always wants to remember.

“You never want to forget that drive and that spirit,” Grove said. “Even in everyday life we need that reminder, and no matter what odds she was facing her and her family were always positive.”

Mayor Jeff Grove described Lily as a charismatic, smiling child the community rallied around. He said the city of La Salle is a small community that becomes a family for people in times of need, and Lily and her family mean a lot to the community.

At this time, it is simply a day to remember Lily. However, in the future, Grove said he would be interested in having an event or community outreach to commemorate her legacy.

Maria Rosploch spoke at the La Salle City Council meeting on Monday. She said all she wants is to have her child remembered and thanked the council for honoring Lily’s memory and legacy.







