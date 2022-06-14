La Salle alderman Diz Demes resigns after 16 years, Bob Thompson takes his seat

James “Diz” Demes resigned his position as first ward alderman after 16 years on the La Salle City Council.

Recent health issues prevented Demes from attending meetings, and because of his condition he decided to step down, according to his resignation letter.

Bob Thompson was appointed by Mayor Jeff Grove and approved by aldermen to succeed Demes.

Demes served as alderman since 2006 and had perfect attendance at council meetings for the past 16 years. Alderman John ‘Doc’ Lavieri expressed regret at Demes’ resignation and Grove said it’s an impressive accomplishment to have 16 years of service with perfect attendance. Other aldermen said they were surprised, shocked and sad, yet understood and accepted Demes’ health demanded his resignation.

“It has been an honor to serve under Mayor Grove’s administration and be part of the team that has created so much improvement in our city and has re-established La Salle as one of the leaders of the Illinois Valley,” Demes said in his resignation letter.

Despite their regret at their former councilman’s resignation, the aldermen moved forward with optimism as they approved Thompson.

Thompson is the director of asset protection for Hy-Vee in Peru and serves as the La Salle zoning board chairman. Thompson ran for alderman in Ward 1 in 2017 and came in second place, and in 2019 he filed a petition to run but removed his name from the ballot because of a health issue.

Thompson has a strong military and police background and a history of service to the city. Some of his former titles include: Staff Sergeant in the United States Army, lieutenant for the Peru Police department, CEO of Thompson Thompson & Association DBA/Swiss Colony, international police advisor for the U.S State Department in Iraq, federal armed security specialist for the state of Illinois and CEO of All-American Public Adjusters in Tennessee.

Despite his travels and various titles, Thompson said La Salle always will be his home. He grew up, went to school, and lives in La Salle with his fiancee. He said he is ready to dedicate himself to finding out what he can do to best help the people of La Salle.

“I don’t like politics too much, I just like doing the job,” Thompson said. “I’ll do everything in my power to make their neighborhood, their home, their community better.”

Groves said he chose to nominate Thompson because of his background, involvement in the city and passion for local government.

Grove said he knows Thompson personally. According to Grove, Thompson is well known and approachable. He knows the city well and values the people that live here. Grove also said Thompson’s past involvement in local government elections show he’s the type of person not to be afraid to put himself out there. It means he’s not afraid of being scrutinized by the public and is willing to go out in the community and be involved.

“We want to make sure people get someone who will represent them, whether it be a little pothole being filled or deciding on a garbage contract,” Grove said. “So I think it’s important to have the right person in the spot to do that.”



