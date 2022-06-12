Mendota Elks Lodge names 2022 Teens of the Year

The Mendota Elks Lodge named Alex Jagers and Kyra Stoller as the club’s 2022 Teens of the Year. Jagers, who attended Princeton High School during the 2021-22 school year, is the son of Tom and Gail Jagers. Stoller, who attended Bureau County High School during the 2021-22 school year, is the daughter of Scott and Aimee Stoller.

Both Jagers and Stoller were Great Northwest District Teen of the Year winners as well. Jagers placed first as the Illinois Elks Male Teen of the Year, and Stoller placed third as the Illinois Elks Female Teen of the Year.

Bureau County High School student Kyra Stoller (right) was named one of the Mendota Elks Lodge's 2022 Teens of the Year and placed third as the Illinois Elks Female Teen of the Year. (Photo provided by Mendota Elks Lodge)

Mendota Elks Lodge monthly winners throughout the school year were:

September: Andrew Stamberger, Mendota High School; Ashley Nordstrom, Bureau Valley High School

October: Alex Jagers, Princeton High School; Margaret Davis, Princeton High School

November: Wyatt Lundquist, LaMoille High School; Kyra Stoller, Bureau Valley High School

December: Walker Menzel, LaMoille High School; Kiersten Shevokes, LaMoille High School

January: Austin Fischer, LaMoille High School; Marah Setchell, Mendota Township High School

February: Brock Foster, Bureau Valley High School; Faith Anderson, Mendota Township High School