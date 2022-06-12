Dimmick School presents 2022 academic and sports honors

Dimmick School hosted its 2022 Academic and Sports Awards Ceremony on May 27. The following students received honors during the event.
- Girls softball - MVP: Brie Ruppert
- Girls basketball - A Team MVP: Brie Ruppert
- Girls basketball - B Team MVP: Kiera Mertes
- Girls basketball - Most Improved: McKenzie Krzyaniak
- Boys baseball recognition: Landon Raef, Geno Argubright, Gunner Bacidore
- Boys basketball - Jim Koster Free Throw Award: Landon Raef
- Boys basketball - A Team MVP: Landon Gisler
- Boys basketball - B Team MVP: Chevy Langham
- Boys basketball - Most Improved: KJ Mudge
- Boys basketball - Coaches Award: KJ Mudge, Landon Gisler and Landon Raef
- Volleyball - A Team MVP: McKenzie Krzyaniak
- Volleyball - B Team MVP: Kiera Mertes
- Volleyball - Most Improved: Emma McCook
- Volleyball - Coaches Award: Molly Mudge and Katharine Doll
- Cheerleading - Spirit Award: Emma McCook
- Boots Temple Award: Landon Raef and Sophia Pyszka
- Spelling bee winner: Cesar Figueroa and runner-up Gracie Politsch
- Eighth grade honor roll: Vika Bacidore, Lyla Brady and Landon Raef
- Eighth grade high honor roll: Katharine Doll, Chloe Dzierzynski, Landon Gisler, McKenzie Krzyaniak, Emma McCook, Molly Mudge, Gracie Politsch, Meredith Politsch and Sophia Pyszka
Members of the school track and field team, Scholastic Bowl team, student council, band and school play also were honored during the program.