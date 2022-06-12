Dimmick School presents 2022 academic and sports honors

Dimmick School hosted its 2022 Academic and Sports Awards Ceremony on May 27. The following students received honors during the event.

Girls softball - MVP: Brie Ruppert

Girls basketball - A Team MVP: Brie Ruppert

Girls basketball - B Team MVP: Kiera Mertes

Girls basketball - Most Improved: McKenzie Krzyaniak

Boys baseball recognition: Landon Raef, Geno Argubright, Gunner Bacidore

Boys basketball - Jim Koster Free Throw Award: Landon Raef

Boys basketball - A Team MVP: Landon Gisler

Boys basketball - B Team MVP: Chevy Langham

Boys basketball - Most Improved: KJ Mudge

Boys basketball - Coaches Award: KJ Mudge, Landon Gisler and Landon Raef

Volleyball - A Team MVP: McKenzie Krzyaniak

Volleyball - B Team MVP: Kiera Mertes

Volleyball - Most Improved: Emma McCook

Volleyball - Coaches Award: Molly Mudge and Katharine Doll

Cheerleading - Spirit Award: Emma McCook

Boots Temple Award: Landon Raef and Sophia Pyszka

Spelling bee winner: Cesar Figueroa and runner-up Gracie Politsch

Eighth grade honor roll: Vika Bacidore, Lyla Brady and Landon Raef

Eighth grade high honor roll: Katharine Doll, Chloe Dzierzynski, Landon Gisler, McKenzie Krzyaniak, Emma McCook, Molly Mudge, Gracie Politsch, Meredith Politsch and Sophia Pyszka

Members of the school track and field team, Scholastic Bowl team, student council, band and school play also were honored during the program.