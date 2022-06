18 students graduate from Dimmick School

Eighteen students graduated in Dimmick School’s Class of 2022 on May 27.

The following eighth-grade graduates will advance to high school for the 2022-23 school year: Brayden Anderson, Viktoria Bacidore, Lyla Brady, Katharine Doll, Chloe Dzierzynski, Landon Gisler, Sharia Grisham, McKenzie Krzyaniak, Emma McCook, Juniel Mondragon, Kenneth Mudge III, Molly Mudge, Gracie Politsch, Meredith Politsch, Sophia Pyszka, Landon Raef, Brianna Ruppert and Evan Wallace.

Meredith Politsch was named the salutatorian and Katharine Doll was named valedictorian.

Special awards were given to the following students: