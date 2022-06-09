Zach Lane hits grand slam, solo homer to lead Shrimp past Lumberkings

Zach Lane blasted a solo home run and a grand slam to power the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp to a 7-3 victory over the Clinton Lumberkings on Wednesday at Veterans Park in Peru.

Lane smacked a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the first inning.

In the fifth inning, Hall graduate Chance Resetich hit a sacrifice fly to score Dio Cornet.

Bobby Cavin singled, Jack Johnston walked and Justin Rios singled to load the bases.

After a flyout, Lane cleared the bases with a grand slam to right field to extend the Shrimp’s lead to 6-0.

Resetich hit a double to center field in the sixth inning to score Cornet to give the Shrimp a 7-1 lead.

MLB prospect Noah Schultz made his second start of the season for the Shrimp, throwing three scoreless, hitless innings.

Schultz struck out six batters and walked three.

Kevin Davis pitched three innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Luke Adams allowed one unearned run on one hit in two innings with one strikeout and one walk, while Jason Shanner threw a perfect ninth with one strikeout.

Lane finished 2 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs scored, while Resetich doubled twice and had two RBIs.

The Shrimp (3-4) play the Lumberkings (3-5) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Peru.