Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp lose in Springfield

Jared Quandt drove in the only run of the game for the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in a 3-1 loss to the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes on Tuesday in Springfield.

The Shrimp trailed 3-0 before scoring their lone run in the seventh inning.

Kody Watanabe walked to start the inning, and after a strikeout, Caileb Johnson was hit by a pitch.

Ottawa graduate Evan Evola singled to load the bases before Quandt groundout out to the second baseman to drive in Watanabe.

Logan Delgado had two of the Shrimp’s four hits.

The Lucky Horseshoes took an early lead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning on a two-run single by Nathaniel Martinez.

Johnny Compton hit a solo home run in the sixth for Springfield (2-4).

Tyler Conklin took the loss for the Shrimp, allowing three runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out seven batters and walking two in 5 2/3 innings.

Ottawa graduate Jared Herzog threw two scoreless innings, giving up one hit with four strikeouts and two walks, while Henrik Reinertsen threw the final 1/3 of an inning, allowing no runs and no hits with one strikeout and one walk.

The Shrimp (2-4) play the Clinton Lumberkings (3-4) at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday at Veterans Park in Peru.