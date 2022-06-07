Spring Valley may have first time ordinance offenders pay fines at city clerk’s office

Spring Valley still wants you to trim your grass and properly dispose of your trash, but it may no longer be necessary to pay the fines at court.

The council may tweak the fine schedule so more penalties can be made at the city clerk’s office. As proposed, Spring Valley police would have discretion to decide which offenses are sufficiently minor — first-time mistakes, for example — to warrant at trip to City Hall rather than making a more costly trip to the courthouse.

Police Chief Adam Curran said he “didn’t mind the idea” and assured the council it would up be to him and his senior officers to decide which offenses merited a break.

No action was taken — a draft ordinance is pending — but the council signaled no objections.

Other matters: