Pistol Shrimp Notebook: Players like ‘energy’ fans bringing to home games

When Oswego East graduate Noah Schultz signed with the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, he had expectations for what the game atmosphere would be like, but those were exceeded in his debut in the team’s home opener June 2.
The Shrimp announced about 1,600 fans were in attendance for the team’s 11-5 win over Rex Baseball.
According to the Prospect League website, the Shrimp are averaging 1,223 fans in their two home games so far.
“The energy in this place is just crazy,” Schultz said. “It’s something I haven’t experienced before. It’s really awesome.
“It’s more than what I expected. It’s not like I didn’t expect anything, but it’s a lot crazier and cooler than I thought it would be. I’m really excited. I’m looking forward to throwing here again.”
Schultz, a Vanderbilt University signee who is projected to be selected in the first few rounds of July’s MLB Draft, joined the Shrimp to get more work on the mound after missing a significant portion of his high school season due to mononucleosis.
“I’m trying to get deeper into games,” said Schultz, who threw 2 1/3 innings in the home opener. “High school was limited because I had mono and was out for most of the year. I’m just trying to throw, stay healthy and help the team win.”
HOT START
Dio Cornet — who plays at MidAmerica Nazarene University, an NAIA school in Kansas — is off to a strong start.
In four games, he is hitting .412 (7 for 17) with a .500 on-base percentage, a home run, a double and team bests of seven RBIs and five runs.
In a 10-8 win over Rex Baseball on Sunday, Cornet went 3 for 5 with a home run, a double, five RBIs and a run.
MAKING AN ADJUSTMENT
After striking out in his first two at-bats of the season, Luke Adams, a 2022 Hinsdale Central graduate and a Michigan State University recruit, ripped a double in the season opener at Lafayette.
In the home opener the next night, he went 3 for 4 with a home run, two doubles, four RBIs and a pair of runs.
“Luke Adams is a high school kid and he’s seen nothing but breaking pitches. They’re not throwing him a fastball,” Shrimp manager John Jakiemiec said. “He struggled his first couple at-bats (in the opener) because he’s just another dude in this league so they’re throwing fastballs at him. He struggled and it was more about his approach because he’s so used to seeing breaking pitches that he’s waiting for the breaking pitch to come and next thing you know, he’s down 0-2 and putting himself in a hole. But he did make a real good adjustment his third at-bat. He barreled the ball for a stand up double and it carried over (to the home opener).
“He really looked comfortable at the plate and really felt like in his mind that he belonged.”
ENCORE PERFORMANCE
Garry Maynard and Damen Castillo both played for the Shrimp during the team’s inaugural season in Peru in 2021.
Both asked to return to the Shrimp on temporary contracts for the first few weeks of the 2022 season and both are making the most of the encore so far.
Maynard is 3 for 9 with a home run, a double, three runs and two RBIs in two games, while Castillo is 5 for 17 with four doubles — which is tied for the Prospect League lead with teammate Ivan Witt and four others — five RBIs and three runs in five games.
LOCALS MAKING AN IMPACT
The Shrimp’s three players from the Illinois Valley — Hall graduate Chance Resetich and Ottawa alumni Jared Herzog and Evan Evola — have all made an impact through the first five games.
Resetich, who has been the team’s leadoff hitter three times and hit in the No. 2 spot the other two games, is 7 for 22 with a .407 on-base percentage, two RBIs and five runs, which is tied for the team lead.
Herzog was named one of the team’s Players of the Week on the club’s Shrimply Too Good Podcast after making one appearance on the mound, throwing three shutout innings, allowing two hits, striking out six batters and walking three.
Evola has played in all five games and has scored three runs.
DOUBLE DUTY
Justin Rios, a returning player for the Shrimp, is listed on the team’s roster as an outfielder.
And that’s where he’s played, serving as the team’s centerfielder in all four games in which he’s appeared.
But in Sunday’s 10-8 extra inning win over Rex Baseball, Rios pulled double duty as he also made an appearance on the mound.
He threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks to earn the win.
Rios also played a key role at the plate in the 10-inning win as he was hit by a pitch and scored during the Shrimp’s four-run rally in the ninth and hit an RBI single and scored in the 10th.
SHRIMP ALUM AIMING FOR THE PROS
Keyshawn Ogans, who played for the Shrimp last summer, will play in the MLB Draft League this season.
The six-team league, which was created by MLB and Prep Baseball Report and began play in 2021, serves as a showcase for top draft eligible prospects leading up to the MLB Draft in July.
Ogans, who just finished his junior season at the University of California-Berkeley, will play for the State College (Penn.) Spikes.