Peru council approves purchase of new air packs for firefighters

The purchase of new air packs for Peru firefighters was passed by the City Council for $27,000 more than anticipated. According to Fire Chief Jeff King, that money will come out of the budget for the building next door to the fire department.

Air packs are portable air tanks that allow firefighters to breathe under smoky conditions. Once purchased, they have a life span of 20 years. The ones the Peru fire department have will reach their expiration date by the end of this year.

“This is a need and not a want,” King said. “We don’t have a choice, we need to replace these.”

The Peru fire department get their air packs from the Municipal Emergency Services, a large supplier of fire fighting equipment and gear. The total cost of the air packs is $157, 719.

Mayor Ken Kolowski asked what other fire departments are doing in response to the cost increase. King said they are absorbing the price increases by taking money from other areas of their budgets.

The fire department plans to do as much as they can with their remaining building budget despite losing $27,000. According to King, anything that doesn’t get done this year will move to the budget for next year.



