Oglesby to cut residential power last in case of blackouts

If Oglesby has a summertime blackout or brownout, homeowners won’t be the first to lose the juice.

Monday, the Oglesby City Council announced a plan to protect senior citizens and other at-risk individuals trying to stay cool in their homes on the hottest days — at least when the city gets a day’s notice. In that instance, businesses that use the most power get turned off first.

Commissioner Jason Curran said he wants homes to be the last places to lose power. In the case of a citywide outage there would be cooling centers opened.

“For the elderly and those who need to be safe,” said Mayor Dom Rivara. “We’ll make sure they’ll have a cool place to come to.”

The city was warned transmission lines that carry electricity could falter on on high-demand days when air conditioners are humming.

Separately, the city is thinking of contacting with a company to centralize its purchases, averting scenarios where city workers are dispatched to purchase bathroom tissue, for example.

Following a presentation by Cintas Corp., which proposes to contract with the city for inventory management and other jobs, the council expressed interest but wants to hear more about costs.

Curran said he remembered past instances were city workers paid $25 an hour were dispatched to buy paper products — “I always thought that was a little silly” — making it worth the city’s time to learn more about consolidated services.

“If it saves us money, fantastic,” Curran said, “but to me, it saves us productivity.”

Finally, Curran announced Oglesby did not get a Rebuild Illinois Grant, the bulk of which was to be used for water main replacement on Walnut Street and Columbia Avenue.

“So I’m disappointed we didn’t get it but, more importantly, I’m disappointed it took almost two years to get the results,” Curran said. Engineers think they have identified alternative fixes.

Other matters: