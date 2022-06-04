Pistol Shrimp comeback falls short at Lafayette

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday but their rally fell short in a 10-9 loss to the Lafayette Aviators in Lafayette, Ind.

The Shrimp fell behind 5-0 after the first inning but chipped away with three runs in the second with a two-run double by Ivan Witt and an RBI single from Hall graduate Chance Resetich.

The Aviators extended their lead to 9-4 after four innings, but the Shrimp scored a pair in the seventh on an RBI single by Dio Cornett and an RBI groundout by Damen Castillo.

After the Aviators tacked on a run in the bottom of the seventh to go up 10-6, the Shrimp made one last push in the ninth.

Resetich was hit by a pitch to start the ninth and Ottawa alumnus Evan Evola and Cornett each drew a walk to load the bases.

Resetich scored on a balk, and after a strikeout, Garry Maynard walked to load the bases again.

Logan Delgado and J Quandt drew back-to-back walks with the bases loaded to bring in two more runs, but the game then ended on a double play.

Resetich went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, Witt doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored once and Cornett went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Henrik Reinertsen took the loss for the Shrimp (1-2) as he allowed nine runs (seven earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and four walks in four innings.

The Shrimp and Aviators (2-1) meet again Saturday, this time for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Veterans Park in Peru.