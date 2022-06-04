June 03, 2022
Shaw Local
Pistol Shrimp comeback falls short at Lafayette

By Kevin Chlum

(Courtesy)

The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday but their rally fell short in a 10-9 loss to the Lafayette Aviators in Lafayette, Ind.

The Shrimp fell behind 5-0 after the first inning but chipped away with three runs in the second with a two-run double by Ivan Witt and an RBI single from Hall graduate Chance Resetich.

The Aviators extended their lead to 9-4 after four innings, but the Shrimp scored a pair in the seventh on an RBI single by Dio Cornett and an RBI groundout by Damen Castillo.

After the Aviators tacked on a run in the bottom of the seventh to go up 10-6, the Shrimp made one last push in the ninth.

Resetich was hit by a pitch to start the ninth and Ottawa alumnus Evan Evola and Cornett each drew a walk to load the bases.

Resetich scored on a balk, and after a strikeout, Garry Maynard walked to load the bases again.

Logan Delgado and J Quandt drew back-to-back walks with the bases loaded to bring in two more runs, but the game then ended on a double play.

Resetich went 3 for 4 with two runs and an RBI, Witt doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored once and Cornett went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI.

Henrik Reinertsen took the loss for the Shrimp (1-2) as he allowed nine runs (seven earned) on six hits with two strikeouts and four walks in four innings.

The Shrimp and Aviators (2-1) meet again Saturday, this time for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Veterans Park in Peru.