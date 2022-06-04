June 04, 2022
IVCC graduates receive NIU full-tuition scholarships from William and Dian Taylor

Taylors are alumni of both IVCC, NIU

Illinois Valley Community College graduates Alex Newman, left, and Dylan Zupec earned full-tuition William and Dian Taylor scholarships to Northern Illinois University.

Recent Illinois Valley Community College graduates Alex Newman, of Oglesby, and Dylan Zupec, of Granville, will attend Northern Illinois University next fall on full-tuition scholarships from William and Dian Taylor of Winnetka.

Newman won the Taylor’s accountancy scholarship and Zupec the Taylor’s STEM award.

This spring, Zupec was one of just 50 Coca-Cola Academic Team Gold Scholars from among more than 2,000 applicants. At NIU, he will major in electrical engineering.

At IVCC, the son of John and Kelly Zupec, earned a perfect 4.0 GPA. He tutored math and physics and as co-president of Phi Theta Kappa, he led a volunteer project that raised $500 for Illinois Valley Animal Rescue’s silent auction.

Newman, an accounting major with a 3.9 GPA, played tennis at IVCC for two years. At LP, the son of Jennifer and Jacob Newman, earned seven-semester honors and played tennis and basketball.

The scholarships cover tuition for the junior and senior years and are worth more than $25,000 to each student. The Taylors are alumni of both IVCC and NIU.