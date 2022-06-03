Pistol Shrimp power past Rex Baseball in home opener

PERU — The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp kicked off the home portion of their summer in style Thursday.
An MLB prospect on the mound, two early home runs and a six-run inning equaled an 11-5 win for the Shrimp over Rex Baseball at Veterans Park.
“It was great,” Shrimp third baseman Luke Adams said. “The atmosphere was amazing. The fans were loud. Our team had some good vibes going in the dugout. We had a good time winning tonight.”
The main attraction was the Shrimp debut of Noah Schultz, a Vanderbilt University recruit and a projected high pick in July’s MLB Draft, and the 6-foot-9 left-hander didn’t disappoint.
With several professional scouts behind the plate, Schultz struck out the side in the top of the first, pitching around a walk to the No. 2 hitter.
Schultz allowed a one-out single in the second before striking out the next two batters.
“I’m really happy,” Schultz said. “I thought I threw well. I’m happy to see the team win.
“When I was in the bullpen warming up, I had a good feel for all my pitches. I wouldn’t say anything specific was outstanding, but my stuff was good. I just had a good feel for all my pitches.”
Schultz finished his outing in the top of the third after allowing a single before striking out the next batter looking.
“It was a fantastic home crowd,” Shrimp manager John Jakiemiec said. “Obviously, there was excitement to see Noah come out and throw. He’s used to it. He’s used to throwing in front of scouts and throwing in front of fans looking at him. It got very quiet when Noah was pitching. It was almost like everyone was watching.
“He did great. He’ll be back next week.”
The Shrimp gave Schultz early support with three runs in the bottom of the second inning.
Adams led off the inning with a solo home run, and after Logan Delgado reached on an error and Cole Luckey struck out, Garry Maynard launched a two-run homer to right field.
“Once we got those home runs and saw the ball take flight, it gave the whole team some confidence going forward,” Adams said.
Adams said the Shrimp took a better approach at the plate after striking out 17 times in an 8-4 loss at Danville in the season opener Wednesday.
“(Wednesday) night we took a lot of strikeouts,” Adams said. “Tonight we put the ball in play and when you put the ball in play, good things are going to happen.
“We were looking first pitch fastball. (Wednesday) night, we were taking a lot of pitches. Tonight we were seeing if we could hit early in counts and drive the ball.”
Adams added an RBI double in the third and Hall graduate Chance Resetich delivered an RBI single in the fourth to extend the Shrimp’s lead to 6-2.
The Shrimp broke the game open with six runs in the sixth.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Dio Cornet started the scoring with an RBI single to right and with the bases still full, Damen Castillo was hit by a pitch to bring in another run.
Adams hit a two-run double on a ball that was misplayed in right field, Logan Delgado hit a sacrifice fly and Luckey capped the scoring with an RBI double to left.
“We got a little bit of a break on the one hit to right field (that was misplayed),” Jakiemiec said. “That kind of opened a can of worms and we strung together some nice at-bats.”
Adams finished 3 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs, Maynard went 2 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs and Cornet and Castillo each had two hits and drove in a run.
After Schultz’s departure, Kevin Davis, Jared Herzog and Nick Laxner combined to allow one run in 5 1/3 innings.
Herzog, an Ottawa graduate, threw three scoreless innings, allowing two hits while striking out six and walking three.
“We know going in Noah was only going to pitch two innings, three max,” Jakiemiec said. “We knew we’d have to come up with six or seven innings of pitching and hitting and we were able to grind it out. I was really pleased with that because it can be a trap having a top prospect throwing and thinking ‘We’re good tonight.’”
The Shrimp (1-1) play Friday at the Lafayette Aviators (0-2).
“Lafayette is a tough place to play, but I think our pitching lines up pretty well and hopefully the bats come with us and we’ll get on a little streak,” Jakiemiec said. “Last year, we just never really had that three or four-game run. It was win one, lose one, win one, lose two. That kind of thing. I’m going to think positive and see if we can string a couple together.”