The last day of school brought excitement, and some silliness, to Northview School in Peru.

Annie Baumgarten and Cindy Vaske, teachers at Northview School, dressed up as traffic cones at dismissal time Wednesday to direct cars and help students at the Shooting Park Road crosswalk.

