District 17 state police in La Salle announced a series of specialty patrols to be conducted in June in La Salle County.

State police will conduct roadside safety checks as well as nighttime enforcement patrols from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. to address impairment and occupant-restraint violations common during the overnight hours. Finally, troopers will conduct distracted driving enforcement patrols to halt the use of electronic devices, a growing source of serious crashes and vehicular deaths.