“An Evening with Kwame Onwuachi,” an award-winning chef and cookbook author will be discussing all things cuisine, the history behind his family recipes, and the importance of connection at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22.

This event will be hosted virtually with an in-person viewing option at Peru Public Library and is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present. To register visit: perulibrary.org/events or https://bit.ly/June22_KwameOnwuachi