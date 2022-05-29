May 29, 2022
Fundamentals of accounting begins May 31 at IVCC

Class geared toward those looking to gain basic accounting knowledge

Illinois Valley Community College in Oglesby (Shaw Local News Network)

Individuals who need to know simple accounting principles can enroll in Fundamentals of Accounting, an online course beginning Tuesday, May 31, at Illinois Valley Community College.

“This is a great class for those not at all familiar with accounting who would like to gain some basic knowledge,” said part-time accounting instructor Heather Bishop.

Upon completion of ACT1210-100, students will be able to:

  • Perform steps for both a sole proprietorship and merchandising company.
  • Prepare journal entries, record them in the General Journal and post entries to the General Ledger and Subsidiary Ledgers.
  • Prepare a pre- and post-closing trial balance and bank reconciliation.
  • Prepare payroll registers and tax entries and understand 940, 941, W-2′s, W-3′s and 8109 payroll reports.
  • Prepare a “Cost of Goods Sold” section for a merchandising company, classified income statement, statement of owner’s equity, and classified balance sheet.

Register at 815-224-0447 orwww.ivcc.edu/register.