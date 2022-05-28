Compeer Financial donates to IVCC ag complex

Illinois Valley Community College’s agriculture program recently received a $13,000 donation from Compeer Financial’s Fund for Rural America for future phases of its ag complex.

Since December 2019, IVCC has received four Compeer Financial grants totaling $53,000 in addition to two annual scholarships.

“Compeer’s investment in IVCC agriculture helped us increase enrollment to 67 students. Their gifts are significant and meaningful,” said IVCC President Jerry Corcoran.

“Supporting vocational ag at community and technical colleges is a focus of our business. Colleges like IVCC provide the quality, hands-on experiences that excite young people to pursue ag careers,” said Compeer Financial representative Karen Schieler.

The donation will purchase instructional equipment for the new ag complex south of campus.