PCs for People event coming June 2 to La Salle library

La Salle Public Library has partnered with PCs for People, a national non-profit that promotes digital equity, and will host a pop-up event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 2.

Desktop packages range from $20 to $50 and mobile hotspots start at $50, plus an additional $15 dollars for the first month of service. Interested individuals may register online at www.tinyurl.com/LaSallePLTech or sign-up with PCs for People by phone at 708-848-8452.

PCs for People provides low-income individuals and non-profits with access to computers, mobile internet and digital literacy. The self-sustainable 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization is driven by a four-step approach: source, refurbish, distribute and support.

For more information about PCs for People’s operations in Illinois, visit them online at https://pcsforpeople.org/illinois or contact the Northern Illinois team at cookcounty@pcsforpeople.org .

For more information about the La Salle Public Library, call 815-223-2341.