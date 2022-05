Illinois Botanizer, Chris Benda, will be providing a photo tour of the unique and natural areas and rare plants 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St., that can be found in the 14 different natural divisions in Illinois.

He will highlight places attendees never knew existed and teach about the plants and animals of Illinois.

For questions or a link to the virtual option of this program, email: eschaub@perulibrary.org