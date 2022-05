Peru Catholic kindergarten, second and third grade students created and presented cards to Peru police officers Wednesday in honor of National Police Week.

National Police Week is celebrated May 15-21. The Peru City Council approved a proclamation May 9 to celebrate the week within the city.

Peru police officers receive cards Wednesday, May 18, 2022, from Peru Catholic students for National Police Week. (Crystal Smith)

Peru police officers pose for a photo with Peru Catholic third graders who presented them cards Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in honor of National Police Week. (Crystal Smith)

Peru police officers pose for a photo with Peru Catholic kindergartners who presented them cards Wednesday, May 18, 2022, in honor of National Police Week. (Crystal Smith)