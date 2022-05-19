IVCC online summer courses begin May 31

Dozens of online summer classes are still available at Illinois Valley Community College for courses beginning Tuesday, May 31, and most are transfer-eligible.

IVCC has online courses in accounting, nutrition, health, wellness, human growth and development, art, environment, business, criminal justice, computers, Microsoft Office, economics (including micro and macro), English composition, film, weather and climate, geography, history, children’s literature, management, marketing, algebra, STEM math, math for liberal arts, statistics, technical math, psychology (including social and abnormal), child growth and development, strategies for college, sociology and speech.

Summer and fall enrollment is underway at 815-224-0447 or www.ivcc.edu/register.