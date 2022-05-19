Auditions set June 10-11 for ‘Disney’s The Lions King Jr.’ at Stage 212 in La Salle

Stage 212 in La Salle announced auditions for the 2022 Children’s Theater production “Disney’s The Lion King, Jr.” are scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, and 10 a.m. Saturday, June 11, (attend one) at the theater, 700 First St.

Callbacks will be noon Sunday, June 12. A full production by children, for children, “Disney’s The Lion King, Jr.” is open to all children entering fourth through ninth grades.

Director Ella Johns will cast about 30 children in a variety of lead and supporting roles. Children will be taught a musical piece and short dance to perform as part of the audition. Some auditioners will be asked to read from the script. No advance preparation is necessary, but children should come dressed in comfortable clothes with shoes suitable for dancing (no sandals or flip-flops). Those auditioning should complete the online registration form at stage212.org. Walk-ins are welcome.

Rehearsals for “Disney’s The Lion King, Jr.” will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday during the day. Performances will be Aug. 11-14. All auditioners should bring a calendar with their summer conflicts. For more information, visit Stage 212 online at stage212.org, or on Facebook.



