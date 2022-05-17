May 17, 2022
La Salle County Retired Teachers Association hosts May 18 spring membership meeting

Meeting includes a NASA ambassador, info about TBM Avenger Reunion

Scott Pellican, a NASA ambassador, will speak to the La Salle County Retired Teachers Association at its Wednesday, May 18, meeting at Liberty Restaurant in Peru. (Scott Anderson)

The La Salle County Retired Teachers Association will have a spring general membership meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Liberty Restaurant, 1131 Shooting Park Road, Peru. Muffins, coffee and tea will be furnished.

The meeting includes Richard Small from IRTAPAC, Scott Pellican, a NASA ambassador, and a representative to speak about the annual TBM Avenger Reunion and Salute to Veterans at the Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru beginning Friday, May 20. Email your reservation to deanc@mtco.com