Mendota student at IVCC receives State Department scholarship to study abroad in Costa Rica

Illinois Valley Community College’s Sabrina Belmonte, of Mendota, was a recipient of the highly-competitive U.S. State Department-sponsored Gilman Program scholarship to aid in her study abroad to Costa Rica this summer.

The Gilman Program offers grants for undergraduate students of limited financial means to pursue credit-bearing academic studies or career-oriented international internships.

With State Department sponsorships, participants may be contacted by representatives of the U.S. embassy or consulate to attend diplomatic receptions, presentations on U.S. higher education and network opportunities with peers.

Belmonte, a first-year business student, will be taking a history course and intermediate Spanish. She chose Costa Rica for its culture and to enhance her Spanish-speaking skills.

“My career goal is to help minorities start their businesses across the world,” Belmonte said. “Between family, friends, IVCC and now the Gilman Scholarship, I’m able to achieve my dreams.”

“I am excited for Sabrina. With her knowledge, drive, and character, she will thrive as an ambassador for IVCC in Costa Rica,” said IVCC speech instructor and coordinator of student activities Cory Tomasson.

For information about IVCC’s study abroad program, contact IVCC Study Abroad Coordinator Amanda Cook-Fesperman at Amanda_CookFesperman@ivcc.edu.