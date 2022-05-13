St. Bede jumps on Princeton early, sets up conference title showdown Saturday

PRINCETON — At the beginning of the season, the St. Bede softball team made a list of goals.
One of those was to win the Three Rivers Conference East Division title.
The Bruins took a big step toward that goal Thursday as they jumped ahead early and beat Princeton 12-2 in six innings.
St. Bede now sits at 9-2 in the conference, while Princeton is 8-2 with a game scheduled Friday against Newman.
The Bruins and Tigresses will play again at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Bede.
“It’s huge,” St. Bede coach Shawn Sons said. “We want to come back Saturday and put an exclamation point on it and win the conference. We had our eye on this conference goal. These girls enjoy the ride too because that’s important. A goal is a destination and you don’t want to miss out on things. You have to focus on things to get to that goal. And this group does a really good job.”
St. Bede catcher Bella Pinter said she expects a tough game with the Tigresses on Saturday.
“We’re really excited to play them on Saturday,” said Pinter, who was 3 for 4 with three RBIs. “We know they’re going to come back at us, so we’re getting ready for that. I’m very excited.”
The Bruins jumped on Princeton early Thursday with three runs in the first inning.
Addie Bontz led off with a single and stole second before scoring on a two-out RBI double by Pinter.
Ella Hermes followed with an RBI single and later scored on a PHS error.
“It was very important,” Pinter said about getting an early lead. “We needed to get on top of Katie (Bates). She’s a very good pitcher and we knew that she was going to come at us if we didn’t come at her first.
“We were just being patient in the box, not getting ahead of ourselves and just putting the ball in play.”
After a scoreless second inning, the Bruins scored in the last four innings, including three runs in the fourth and four runs in the sixth.
Pinter hit a two-run single in the fourth and Hermes added an RBI double.
In the sixth, Payge Pyszka had an RBI single, Reagan Stoudt hit an RBI double and Bontz finished a 5 for 5 day with an RBI single.
“We like to take advantage of our speed,” Sons said. “We’re starting to get bunts down. One of our nemesis has been not being able to get bunts down, so to see them do that and execute the first time they get the sign is huge. You can catch defenses off guard. We like to be hyper aggressive on the base paths and today we were able to steal some bases today and read what the pitch was. We’re trying to get that extra base.”
Hermes earned the win in the circle with a complete game, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out 12 batters and walking four.
“She was hitting her spots,” Pinter said. “Her curveball is incredible. Her endurance is really good even in this heat. She really stayed with it and pushed through.”
The Tigresses managed just one hit through the first five innings before breaking through in the sixth.
Libby Boyles singled and Abby Peterson reached on a fielder’s choice before Taylor Wetsel delivered a two-run double.
A pair of walks loaded the bases, but a groundout ended the game.
Bates took the loss in the circle.
“It didn’t go very well,” Princeton coach Katie Bates said. “They’re solid. They hit the ball extremely well. Ella Hermes was very solid in the circle. We did not hit the ball much at all. It was one of those days. I told the girls they have to brush it off. I think we’re better than we played today and we have another chance to demonstrate that on Saturday.”