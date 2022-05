Mendota High School hosted prom May 7. The Grand March and prom royalty coronation took place in the high school gymnasium. The dinner and dance took place at the Mendota Civic Center. Emilio Perez was crowned king and Kendra Frey was crowned queen. Members of the 2022 prom court included (from left) Manny Trejo, Liam McGann, Christian Tellez, Uzi Angulo, Emilio Perez, Kendra Frey, Jayla Morri, Allison Stewart, Marah Setchell, Alex Stremlau and Aliza Salinas-Cervantes. (Photo provided by Mendota High School)