2 St. Bede students receive national recognition

St. Bede Academy seniors Duncan Lawler, son of Daniel and Ariella Lawler of Ladd, and Jack Wallace, son of Christy Donahue and Jaime Wallace of La Salle, have been named Commended Students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Lawler and Wallace achieved this recognition through their scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying test (PSAT/NMSQT) they took in October of 2020, as juniors. Of the about 1.5 million high school juniors that took the exam, their scores each placed in the top 50,000 of all test takers. Of the top 50,000, Lawler and Wallace were two of the 34,000 students to receive letters of commendation for their academic success.

Duncan Lawler, St. Bede Academy (Photo provided by St. Bede)

Lawler will attend the University of Wisconsin Madison in the fall and will major in engineering. He plans to be a biomolecular, chemical, or environmental engineer.

Jack Wallace, St. Bede Academy (Photo provided by St. Bede)

Wallace will attend Boston University in the fall and will major in psychology. He plans to be a clinical psychologist.



