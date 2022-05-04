La Salle-Peru High School awards academic, athletic scholarships to seniors

La Salle-Peru High School awarded more than a dozen academic scholarships valued at $1,000 or higher to seniors in the Class of 2022, as well as several awards and scholarships valued at $750 and below.

Connor Noramczyk (right), a La Salle-Peru High School senior, received the 2022 Esther Styma Scholarship. Beth Beck of Hometown National Bank presented the award.

Styma Scholarship: Connor Noramczyk received the Esther Styma Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a student with a 3.0 or higher GPA, is a resident of La Salle and who submits an essay on the topic of “How education will make a difference in my life.” The scholarship was presented by Beth Beck of Hometown National Bank.

William Daugherty (middle), a La Salle-Peru High School senior, received the Quesse Technology Scholarship, presented by Bill (left) and Gracelyn Quesse.

Quesse Technology Scholarship: William Daugherty received the Quesse Technology Scholarship, presented by Bill and Gracelyn Quesse. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a student who plans to pursue a career in a field related to computer technology. The student must have a 3.25 or higher GPA, plan to attend college or university, and submit an essay about their interests in a computer technology career and record of participation in school and community activities.

Justice Stillwell (left), a La Salle-Peru High School senior, received the Ficek-Carboni Heritage Scholarship.

Ficek Carboni Heritage Scholarship: Justice Stillwell received the Ficek-Carboni Heritage Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a student with a cumulative 2.4 or higher GPA, plans to attend college and who wrote an essay on the topic of “How the lessons I learned from my family have influenced my life.”

Business Education Award: Jack Scheri received the Business Education Award from L-P Business Division Chair Tiara Bedenko-Hill and Eric Heagy of Peru Federal Savings Bank.

Biederstedt Scholarship: Allison Legrenzi, Ryan Morgan, Kaya Watson, Sebastian Serratos, Shea Rathburn, Cooper Vaske and Emma Wasilewski received Evelyn E. Biederstedt Memorial Scholarships. These scholarships valued at more than $2,000 are awarded to students who attended L-P for four years, have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0, participated in band or chorus, plan to attend college or university and who submit an essay about how they have been influenced by music. The scholarships were presented by Beth Beck of Hometown National Bank.

L-P Agriculture Scholarship: Cooper Vaske received the L-P Agriculture Scholarship from the L-P FFA Alumni. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to students interested in pursuing an agriculture-related career.

L-P Class of 1956 Scholarship: Matthew Beard received the L-P Class of 1956 Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a student who has attended L-P for at least two years and has a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5. The student also must be accepted into a two- or four-year college or university and have participated in school or community activities with a leadership role.

La Salle-Peru High School seniors (from left) Elijah Arthurs, Emma Borio, Madeline Pangrcic and Mary Grace Schmollinger received the 2022 Robert Alpert Memorial Scholarship.

Alpert Memorial Scholarship: Elijah Arthurs (from left) Emma Borio, Madeline Pangrcic and Mary Grace Schmollinger received the Robert Alpert Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was established in memory of Robert Alpert, who was an educator, counselor and coach at Peru Washington School. He was a decorated U.S. Marine in World War II. Education was his passion and he believed in lifelong learning. These scholarships benefit graduating seniors from the Peru Elementary School District with plans to pursue an education major in college.

PQ Corporation Scholarships: Elia Becker and Mary Kuzma each received a PQ Corporation Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship is awarded to seniors who excelled in science and math and plan to pursue a career in chemistry or a related field.

Alina Allen (right), a La Salle-Peru High School senior, received the 2022 Linda Levine Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was awarded by L-P Business Division Chair Tiara Bedenko-Hill.

Levine Scholarship: Alina Allen received the Linda Levine Memorial Scholarship. This $2,000 scholarship is awarded to a female senior at L-P High School who plans to pursue a degree in business, has a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA, is accepted to and plans to attend a two- or four-year college full-time and demonstrates participation in school-community activities. The scholarship was awarded by L-P Business Division Chair Tiara Bedenko-Hill.

Emilio Phlippeau (middle), a La Salle-Peru High School senior, received the 2022 L-P Foundation for Educational Enrichment Scholarship. The scholarship was presented by L-P Foundation Board Members Jane Riva (left) and Margie Schmitt.

L-P Foundation Scholarship: Emilio Phlippeau received the L-P Foundation for Educational Enrichment Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0, acceptance to two- or four-year college or trade school, and a combination of classroom excellence and extracurricular activities including 100 hours of community service. The scholarship was presented by L-P Foundation Board Members Jane Riva and Margie Schmitt.

Renaissance Scholarship: Shea Rathburn and Alina Allen received the L-P Renaissance Scholarship, presented by L-P Renaissance coordinators Jean Ganze and Andrea Henry. This $750 scholarship is awarded to L-P seniors who actively participated in Renaissance during their junior and senior year and plan to attend a two- or four-year university. Evaluation of this scholarship is based on solid academic performance, leadership and good character. Deb and Mike Nelson sponsor this scholarship. During her 20 years as principal, Deb Nelson and husband Mike were integral members of L-P’s Renaissance Committee.

Ricardo Hernandez (left), a La Salle-Peru High School senior, received the 2022 Lambert Jones Auto Technology Scholarship, presented by Mike Fisher, Area Career Center automotive teacher.

Jones Auto Scholarship: Ricardo Hernandez (left) received the Lambert Jones Auto Technology Scholarship, presented by Mike Fisher, Area Career Center automotive teacher. The $2,000 scholarship is awarded to a senior who plans to major in auto technology and who has at least a C average GPA.

Alexis Lucero (left), a La Salle-Peru High School senior, received the 2022 Harry Debo Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was presented by Eric Heagy of Peru Federal Savings Bank.

Debo Scholarship: Alexis Lucero (left) received the Harry Debo Memorial Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship, named in memory of local businessman Harry Debo, is awarded to an L-P senior who plans to pursue a degree in business, is accepted to and plans to attend a two- or four-year college full-time and demonstrates participation in business-related activities and classes. The scholarship was presented by Eric Heagy of Peru Federal Savings Bank.

Peyton Heagy (right), a La Salle-Peru High School senior, received the 2022 Thomas K. Kujawa Scholarship. The scholarship was presented by Susan Movic.

Kujawa Scholarship: Peyton Heagy received the Thomas K. Kujawa Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship, named in memory of registered nurse and Vietnam War-era U.S. Army veteran Thomas Kujawa, is awarded to an L-P senior who is pursuing a degree in nursing upon graduation. The scholarship was presented by Susan Movic.

Mary Kuzma (left), a La Salle-Peru High School senior, received the 2022 Jack Lyon Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was presented by Christine Theisinger, LPHS German teacher.

Lyon Scholarship: Mary Kuzma received the Jack Lyon Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship, valued at at least $1,000, is named in honor of U.S. Air Force veteran and retired educator Jack Lyon. The memorial scholarship is given to a senior who has taken four years of German classes, earned a 2.5 minimum GPA and who submitted an essay about what they’ve gained from learning German at L-P. The scholarship was presented by German teacher Christine Theisinger.

KC Council Scholarship: Amilia Sanchez received the Knights of Columbus Calvert Council 892 La Salle-Peru Scholarship. The scholarship was presented by Kyle Foley.

Francesca Eggersdorfer (middle), a La Salle-Peru High School senior, received the 2022 Jaiden Allen Memorial Scholarship, presented by Sangita Patel Allen (right) and Alina Allen.

Jaiden Allen Scholarship: Francesca Eggersdorfer received the Jaiden Allen Memorial Scholarship. This one-time $1,000 scholarship is established in memory of Jaiden Allen, sponsored by his parents Andrew Allen and Sangita Patel Allen. The memorial scholarship is awarded to any graduating senior who has a minimum GPA of 3.25, is accepted to a two- or four-year college full-time, demonstrates participation in school-community activities and submits an essay on the topic, “How you plan to make the world a better place and in what ways are you already doing so?” The scholarship was presented by Sangita Patel Allen and Alina Allen.

IV Hispanic Partnership Scholarship: Mallely Ontiveros and Karina Moscosa received the Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council Scholarship. These $500 scholarships are awarded to Hispanic students who wish to further education beyond high school. The scholarships were presented by Mario Espinoza and Kevin Vetos.

Jack Scheri, a La Salle-Peru High School senior, received the 2022 Ken Carey Memorial Scholarship.

Carey Scholarship: Jack Scheri received the Ken Carey Memorial Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship is in honor of L-P Class of 1984 graduate Ken Carey. It is awarded to a qualified male applicant who has been involved in sports and submits an essay on the topic, “Describe your hunger to continue education beyond high school and why you are most deserving of this award.”

Weber Scholarship: Benjamin Stupegia received the Pat Weber Memorial Scholarship. The $500 scholarship is awarded to an “earnest senior who exemplifies qualities of leadership in school, extra-curricular, and civic activities, and plans to continue her/his education in college in the fields of teaching/counseling.”

Kelly Scholarship: Alina Allen received the Andrew J. Kelly Memorial Scholarship, presented by Andrew’s mother, Terri Kelly. The $300 scholarship is awarded to the senior class president with plans of attending college or vocational school.

Boyle Henneberry Scholarship: Avery Urbanski received the Elizabeth Boyle/Richard Henneberry Scholarship, a $500 scholarship, for students who plan to major in nursing, biology, speech pathology/audiology, or psychology.

Sellett Medical Scholarship: Emilio Phlippeau received the Dr. A.J. Sellett Medical Scholarship for students planning to pursue a career in medicine. The scholarship was presented by Sharon Lamps.

Dr. and Senator Rezin Scholarship: Luke Mertes received the Dr. and Senator Rezin Scholarship. The $500 scholarship is awarded to a student who has demonstrated strong character, positive academic achievement, and a desire to pursue higher education after high school.

Ennor Scholarship: Elia Becker received the Tirza B. Ennor Mathematics Scholarship. This scholarship in honor of Tirza B. Ennor, a former L-P math teacher, is awarded to a graduating senior who has attended L-P for at least three years. The student must have completed four years of college preparatory math, plans to enroll in college upon graduation from high school and have demonstrated good character throughout their high school career. The scholarship was presented by L-P Math Division Chair Nick Stevenson.

Central Bank Scholarship: Caden Valenzuela received the Central Bank Illinois Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to an L-P senior who has a minimum 3.0 cumulative GPA after seven semesters and has been accepted to a two- or four-year college. The scholarship was presented by Scott Coutts.

Robert and Judith Quick Family Education Scholarship: Allison Legrenzi received the Robert and Judith Quick Family Education Scholarship. This scholarship, in honor of the Quicks who attended LPHS and Mr. Quick who returned to L-P as a teacher, is awarded to a senior who plans to pursue a career in education and will attend either IVCC or a four-year school.

Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti Future Law Scholarship: Alexis Lucero received the $500 Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti Future Law Scholarship.

Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti Importance of the Trades Scholarship: Wesley Ruppert received the $500 Law Offices of Peter F. Ferracuti Importance of the Trades Scholarship.

Trobaugh Presidential Scholarship Lambert: Isabella Lambert received the R. Earl Trobaugh Presidential Scholarship, presented by LPHS English Division Chair Michele Honecker-Ummel. The $275 scholarship is awarded to students who have attained the highest averages in English and foreign language classes. The student must attend Illinois Valley Community College.

Dale Family Scholarship: Maria Pawlak received the Dale Family Scholarship. This $500 scholarship, recognizing those dedicated to the betterment of society and who believe in investing in the youth, is awarded to a senior who demonstrates a desire to make a difference in the world with plans to attend a two- or four-year university or trade school. The scholarship was presented by Rodney and Rici Dale.

Gary Eccles Scholarship: Maria Pawlak received the Gary Eccles Scholarship, presented by firefighter Tom Riordan. The $500 scholarship is awarded to an L-P senior going into emergency services and who will attend IVCC.

Nancy Kochis/Brian Towne Scholarship: Isabella Lambert received the Nancy Kochis/Brian Towne Scholarship for the Legal Profession. The $500 scholarship was presented by L-P Science Teacher Nancy Kochis and Brian Towne.

Departmental awards: Each year members of the La Salle-Peru High School graduating senior class are awarded special honors by academic departments. This year the recipients are: Benjamin Stupegia (English Award), Shea Rathburn (Carol Walsh Memorial Spanish Award), Stevan Sanchez (Math Division Rabe Award), Mary Kuzma (German Award), Addison Ernat (Illinois Science Teachers Chemistry), Matthew Beard (Illinois Science Teachers Biology Awards), Stevan Sanchez (Illinois Science Teachers Physics Award), Shea Rathburn (Knights of Columbus U.S. History Award), Shea Rathburn (Bertusi Award for social science), Kali Romagnoli (Art Department Award), and Catherine Znaniecki (Eldon Gunia Memorial Art Scholarship).

ATHLETIC SCHOLARSHIPS

La Salle-Peru High School awarded nine athletic scholarships to seniors in the Class of 2022.

Peyton Heagy (left) and Isabella Lambert (right), both La Salle-Peru High School seniors, shared the George Preston Blow Medal/John & Lucy Pomatto Scholarship, presented by Jane Riva (middle).

Blow Medal/Pomatto Scholarship: Peyton Heagy (left) and Isabella Lambert (right) shared the George Preston Blow Medal/John & Lucy Pomatto Scholarship, presented by Jane Riva. The $1,500 scholarship is considered the highest award the L-P athletics department bestows. A recipient must have a GPA of at least 2.75 and have a record of outstanding performance in general athletics. Candidates are nominated by varsity head coaches and voted on by school administrators.

Eddie Bray Football Scholarship: Raymond Miller received the Eddie Bray Football Scholarship, which is a $500 award given to a four-year football player who displays the traits of teamwork, sportsmanship and the potential for solid academic success in higher education.

Ann Marie Depenbrock (left), a La Salle-Peru High School senior, received the 2022 City Center Physical Therapy Scholarship, presented by Gina Martin.

City Center Scholarship: Ann Marie Depenbrock received the City Center Physical Therapy Scholarship, presented by Gina Martin. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a student pursuing a career in physical therapy or sports medicine. A student must have a GPA of at least 3.25 and be accepted to a college or university.

William Daugherty (left), a La Salle-Peru High School senior, received the Hubert "Huby" Sarver Scholarship, presented by Brian Sarver.

Sarver Scholarship: William Daugherty received the Hubert “Huby” Sarver Scholarship, presented by Brian Sarver. Named for former L-P coach Huby Sarver, the $1,000 scholarship is awarded by the Sarver family to an L-P student based on the student’s character, work ethic, leadership and multiple-sport participation. Daugherty’s name will be added to the plaque of past recipients.

Nowack Award and Plantan Scholarship: Christopher Swayne received the $1,000 William Plantan Football Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded to an L-P football player who exhibits a high standard of leadership and citizenship and who plans to attend a two- or four-year college. Swayne also received the A.J. “Butch” Nowack Memorial Award, which is presented to a student-athlete who has shown excellence in football, combined with courage, determination, leadership and character. The award was presented by L-P football coach Jose Medina.

L-P Booster Club Scholarship: William Daugherty, Jack Scheri, John Riva, and Avery Urbanski received Athletic Booster Club Scholarships. The L-P Athletic Booster Club presents these $500 scholarships to L-P student-athletes who participate in at least one sport each year of high school, have a GPA of at least 3.0, have at least one parent active in the Athletic Booster Club and who complete an essay. The recipients also have their named added to a plaque. The scholarships were presented by L-P Booster Club President Tara Backes.

Christopher Swayne (left), a La Salle-Peru High School senior, received the 2022 Mike Kasap Memorial Football Scholarship, presented by Michael Kasap. Swayne also received the 2022 William Plantan Football Scholarship and the A.J. “Butch” Nowack Memorial Award.

Kasap Scholarship: Christopher Swayne (left) received the Mike Kasap Memorial Football Scholarship, presented by Michael Kasap. The $1,000 scholarship recipient is chosen by the Kasap family for devotion and loyalty to the sport of football.

Herbert W. Bekermeier Scholarship: John Riva received the Herbert W. Bekermeier Scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a graduating senior who has received a varsity letter for participation in track and field or basketball.

Ethan Bell (left), a La Salle-Peru High School senior, received the Vito Ricci Football Scholarship, presented by L-P Football Coach Jose Medina.

Ricci Scholarship: Ethan Bell received the Vito Ricci Football Scholarship. This $1,000 scholarship is awarded to a team leader, who displays the character traits of LP spirit as well as a commitment to excellence. The scholarship was presented by L-P football coach Jose Medina.