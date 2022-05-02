Hall High School hosts 2022 prom

Hall High School hosted its 2022 prom April 30 at Ironwood on the Vermilion Rural Event Center in La Salle.

Six students were honored in this year’s prom court, including King Joe Schrader, son of Jennifer and William Schrader of Seatonville and Queen Clara Jablonski, daughter of Doug and Jennifer Jablonski of Spring Valley. Runners up for prom king were Mac Resetich, son of Betsy Sobin of Spring Valley, and Domonic Galetti, son of Denny and Elizabeth Galetti of Ladd. Runners up for prom queen were Ella Taliani, daughter of HollyTaliani of Spring Valley and Kevin Taliani of Dalzell, and Jayden Jones, daughter of Lee and Lisa Jones and sister of Antoinne Jones.

Music during the event was provided by Boomin’ DJ. The photographer was Jen Heredia.

The dance, with the theme Rustic Romance, was staged by the Class of 2023. Prom sponsors are Kayleen Loch and Teresa Sartain.



